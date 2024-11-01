Prosecutors Deny Diddy’s Leak Claim, Oppose Demand for Accusers’ Names in Sex Trafficking Case

U.S. prosecutors have dismissed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ claims that federal agents leaked evidence to hinder his defense against criminal charges, including sex trafficking. In a Manhattan federal court filing, prosecutors argued that Combs’ accusation — including claims about a leaked 2016 video showing him allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura — lacks merit. They contend that the video and other information did not come from the grand jury investigation.

Prosecutors also rejected Combs’ request to reveal his accusers’ identities, citing concerns over witness safety and potential intimidation, calling the request an attempt to undermine the ongoing case and the civil lawsuits from over two dozen accusers. Combs’ legal team argued the mogul should not have to “play a guessing game” in defending against the civil claims, which he describes as baseless.

While one judge recently ruled an accuser could not remain anonymous, Combs remains in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his May 2025 trial, having pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors promised substantial evidence and a witness list as the trial date nears.