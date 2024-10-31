World

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Still on Friendly Terms After Split

By Web Desk

Despite their split in 2022, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reportedly still keep in touch. According to a source close to Davidson, the comedian maintains a friendly relationship with most of his exes, including Kardashian and his most recent former girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

Davidson and Kardashian’s romance began in October 2021 after sharing an on-screen kiss during Kardashian’s SNL appearance. Their high-profile relationship lasted nine months, marked by public appearances and memorable moments, including their attendance at the Met Gala. However, the couple ultimately parted ways due to their demanding schedules.

Kardashian has expressed warm sentiments about Davidson post-breakup, describing him as “such a good person” and rooting for his success. Davidson’s amicable relationships with his exes highlight his easygoing nature and genuine connections, with friends and fans alike cheering him on.

