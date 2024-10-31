Naqvi orders legal action against suspects of Qazi Faez Isa vehicle attack

Interior Minister asks NADRA to identify suspects and take action, including filing FIRs and revoking IDs and passports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered the NADRA to take immediate action against those involved in the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London.

In a statement posted on X, he ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers through footage and take legal action against them.

Minister Naqvi directed that legal proceedings be initiated against the attackers, including filing FIRs in Pakistan, adding that measures would also be taken to block the attackers’ identification cards and revoke their passports.

The interior emphasized that those responsible for the attack would face swift action regarding their citizenship, with cases sent to the cabinet for approval.

“Such attacks cannot be tolerated,” referencing a similar incident involving the Pakistani High Commission in London. He questioned why security was not provided to former CJP Isa, who had reportedly faced threats.

Earlier a large crowd of Pakistanis, including PTI supporters gathered near Chancery Lane outside London’s Middle Temple to protest against former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday evening.

The former CJP was attending a prestigious event at Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court — lawyers’ associations in the United Kingdom that have the exclusive right to call students to the Bar.

A dinner for Benchers, who are responsible for the Inn’s governance, and members of the Inn was held in London on Tuesday during which there was a ceremony to call elected members to the Bench.

Dozens of PTI supporters and party leaders such as Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Sahibzada Jahangir and former MNA Maleeka Bokhari, made speeches outside the venue.

Many protesters held placards bearing slogans against the ex-CJP and chanted “Middle Temple, shame on you!”, criticising the institution’s decision to invite Justice Isa.

Earlier this week, a PTI supporter posted a video in which she heckled the family members of ex-CJP Isa in London.

British Barrister Mark Macdonald also spoke at the event, criticising Middle Temple’s invitation to the former chief justice and saying that it should never happen again.

Bukhari made a speech detailing the former chief justice’s alleged targeting of the PTI.

The entrance gate to the venue was secured by a heavy presence of police, who stood by as scores of PTI protesters chanted “Go Qazi Go!”.