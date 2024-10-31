PM Shehbaz lands in Doha to explore avenues of bilateral cooperation

Shehbaz to hold bilateral meetings with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other high officials

PM will inaugurate cultural exhibition ‘Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present’ tomorrow

DOHA: After winding up Saudi Arabia trip, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Doha on a two-day official visit on the second leg of his two-nation foreign visit.

At the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatar’s Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the premier during the visit.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

PM Shehbaz will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” on Thursday. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the premier said that he just arrived in Doha at the invitation of the Qatar’s emir.

“I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations.”

After Saudi trip, PM Shehbaz lands in Doha to explore avenues of cooperation

Earlier, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz saw off the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.

During the Saudi visit, the prime minister addressed the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh where he highlighted Pakistan’s investment potential, reforms agenda of his government and measures to facilitate trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz, Vietnamese counterpart discuss literal ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its ties with Vietnam while highlighting the immense potential of the two countries to increase trade and investment cooperation.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference here, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz proposed an exchange of trade and business delegations between both countries to further explore these opportunities.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting tourism between the two countries.

While appreciating Vietnam’s role in the ASEAN region, Prime Minister Shehbaz sought support for Pakistan’s efforts to become a full dialogue partner of ASEAN.

He also extended an invitation to the Vietnamese prime minister to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.