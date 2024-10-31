‘GHQ attack case’: Imran Khan to receive case documents on Nov 8

PTI founder along with other party leaders and workers facing 27 serious charges in Challan of the case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi on Wednesday ordered provision of documents of GHQ attack case of May 9, 2023 riots, to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on November 8.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted hearing of the case at Adiala Jail, where charge sheets were handed to 32 accused, including prominent PTI leaders.

Those who appeared in court, included Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Usman Dar, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waseq Qayyum, Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, Kanwal Shauzab, and Shireen Mazari.

The court was unable to provide Imran Khan documents as the scheduled jail trial session was canceled, and PTI lawyers declined to accept documents on his behalf without his explicit instructions. “We cannot collect the documents for our founding chairman without direct guidance,” stated PTI legal representative Faisal Malik.

The court directed the absent accused to collect their documents within two days and set November 8 as the date for distribution to Imran Khan, with an indictment expected to follow.

Earlier, the court had declared that all those who had yet to receive charge sheets would have them distributed before formal trial proceedings began on November 8. Warrants were issued for 12 absent PTI workers.

The GHQ attack case has been separated from 13 related cases, with the primary trial to start on November 8. Hearings for the remaining cases are set for November 4.

Last week details of the challan were revealed. The challan in the case over the attack on GHQ in Rawalpindi during the unrest on May 9, revealed that PTI founding chairman along with other defendants, faces a total of 27 serious charges.

According to the challan, the accused attacked GHQ under the leadership of former provincial law minister Raja Basharat, breaking down gates and clashed with military personnel.

The assailants vandalized sensitive military properties, setting fires and launching assaults with sticks and stones, as well as using petrol bombs.

The attackers breached the GHQ gate and entered the premises, attempting to create an environment of insurrection within the country.

They shattered the windows of the GHQ building, undermined the reputation of the Pakistan Army, and targeted military personnel while chanting anti-state slogans.

The assault extended to the ISI building, executed as part of a planned criminal conspiracy, leading to the arrest of six accused at the scene, with further arrests on their identification.

Three state witnesses—former Member of the National Assembly Sadqat Abbasi, former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Waqas Qayoom Abbasi, and former Member of the Provincial Assembly Umar Tanveer Butt—have turned hostile and have filed applications accordingly.