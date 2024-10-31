‘China at 75’ Int’l Conference’: Dar acclaims CPEC ‘magnificent gift’ from China

Amb Jiang terms terrorism as ‘unacceptable’, Mushahid welcomes China rise as dawn of Asian Century

Report titled ‘China at 75: From Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping,’ launched at the conference

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute, chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, hosted an international conference “China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership,” celebrating 75 years of the founding of People’s Republic of China, where Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was the Chief Guest.

Distinguished participants included China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong; renowned economist and former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs. The conference was uniquely marked by international representation from South Asia, featuring Mahbub Alam, Leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party; Ahmed Thariq, Member of Parliament from the Maldives; and Achyut Prasad Mainali, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

In his introductory remarks, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, highlighted some unique aspects of China, emphasizing the nation’s peaceful rise without invasion, aggression, occupation or colonisation—reflecting the essence of China’s 5000-year-old civilization. He described Pakistan-China relations as unique as these are neither transactional nor tactical but rooted in deep strategic cooperation. Reflecting on China’s recent history, Senator Mushahid Hussain summed up China’s 75 years in what he termed were ‘3 R’s’: Revolution under Chairman Mao, Reform under Deng Xiaoping and now peaceful Rise under President Xi Jinping. Analysing reasons for China’s rise, he listed quality of leadership, continuity in policy, unique ability to make course corrections and humility in learning from others plus peaceful foreign policy.

Referring to his interaction at an American think tank in Washington, DC, where Senator Mushahid Hussain was asked: ‘which side are you on, US or China’, to which he retorted: ‘Pakistan is on the right side of history, and the course of contemporary history is determined by the Asian Century, where China is our reliable strategic partner’.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Senator Ishaq Dar for his attendance, despite his 32-hour journey from Samoa, underscoring the significance attached to the event’.

Ambassador Jiang celebrated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), now joined by over 150 countries, as a testament to China’s commitment to shared prosperity.

He further emphasized the pivotal influence of President Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, which has guided China’s progress and resilience in this new era.

Expressing appreciation for hosting China’s Prime Minister at the recent SCO summit, Ambassador Jiang advocated for deeper, more comprehensive cooperation among Global South nations to foster equitable development and shared progress.

He outlined Chinese concerns for security of its personnel and projects in Pakistan, terming terrorist attacks as ‘unacceptable’, and urging Pakistan’s government to take ‘effective remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such terror acts and ensure that perpetrators are identified, caught and punished’.

In his Keynote Speech, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan highlighted China’s unprecedented pace of transformation, stating that its rapid development is unmatched in modern history. He commended China’s proactive approach to climate change, transforming Beijing from a polluted city to one with clear skies within less than a decade. Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the One-China policy, he expressed gratitude for China’s stance on Kashmir. Senator Dar emphasized the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), terming it as a ‘magnificent gift’ from China. Addressing misconceptions, he firmly dismissed the notion of CPEC as a debt trap, underlining its role as a pillar of progress for Pakistan, and congratulated China for emerging as a ‘global economic superpower’.

Dr. Ishrat Husain, Economist/Former Governor, State Bank of Pakistan highlighted China’s extraordinary journey, achieving unprecedented progress through strategic shifts from a rural to an urban economy and transitioning from a command-driven to a market-oriented system.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan affirmed the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, describing the two nations as “iron friends” bound by an all-weather friendship and emphasised role of Gwadar Port as centrepiece of CPEC.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to South-South cooperation, underscoring its importance for capacity building among developing nations in pursuit of shared objectives.

Mahbub Alam, Leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Dhaka highlighted China’s remarkable ascent to global power since 2013, attributing this progress to its focused vision of national rejuvenation. He noted that China is well-positioned to lead the 21st century, with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) playing a pivotal role in shaping future global development. Alam emphasized China’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships across Asia, exemplified by its cooperation with Bangladesh within the BRI.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of Asian Institute of Ecocivilization Research and Development highlighted China’s transformative approach to poverty alleviation, attributing its success to practical, common-sense solutions.

He explained that China initially prioritized land reforms, followed by strategic adjustments to increase output prices while reducing input costs, creating a favourable environment for economic growth. In 1949, China’s literacy rate was a mere 20%, a figure that has now surged to nearly 100% due to comprehensive education initiatives. Health also became a focal area, ensuring a healthier workforce and population.

Tariq Fatemi, Former Diplomat and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, addressed misconceptions about China’s rise as a threat to global stability, emphasizing that China has never harboured extraterritorial ambitions.

Ambassador (r) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman, Sanober Institute, Islamabad emphasized that, despite being the world’s second-largest economy, China continues to identify as part of the Global South, urging developing nations to strengthen their own capabilities and resist relying on external accommodations.

Ahmed Thariq, Member of Parliament, Maldives highlighted China’s pivotal role in shaping global politics and steering the world towards a multipolar order, with President Xi Jinping at the forefront of this shift. This evolving world order, he noted, ensures that smaller nations are not sidelined but rather included in the global development narrative. Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has fostered trust-oriented relationships and revitalized infrastructure in partner countries, including the Maldives.

Dr. Major (r) General Raza Muhammad, President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute questioned the concept of a “rules-based world order,” asking what rules and whose order truly govern international relations. He pointed to the recent declaration of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata by Israel as an example of selective adherence to international norms.

Aisha Humera Chaudhry, Additional Secretary (In-charge), Ministry of Climate Change commended China’s leadership on climate change, emphasizing that Pakistan has much to learn from its proactive approach. Reflecting on the devastating 2022 floods that inflicted $30 billion in damages and disrupted Pakistan’s political and economic stability, she underscored the importance of initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan described the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as “Globalization 2.0,” highlighting its core philosophy: “your prosperity depends on your neighbor’s prosperity,” achievable only through robust connectivity. He emphasized the critical role of interdependence, noting that isolating China is impractical, given its status as the largest trading partner for over 120 countries.

Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate of Pakistan- praised China’s extraordinary success in poverty alleviation and its expansive connectivity ambitions, which extend well beyond Europe. She discussed China’s innovative approach to soft power, describing it as “Soft Power 2.0″—a concept that goes beyond traditional influence to include significant investments and economic partnerships. By strategically exporting its surplus, China is strengthening its global footprint, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has seen $1.3 trillion invested globally.

Dr. Erfa Iqbal, Additional Secretary and Executive Director General at the Board of Investment, emphasized that understanding CPEC requires a broader perspective on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global framework representing a shift from traditional aid models to partnerships and South-South cooperation.

Zhang Jianyu, Executive Director of the BRI Green Development Institute, emphasized the importance of green and low-carbon initiatives in supporting high global climate ambitions. He highlighted the work of the Belt and Road Initiative Green Coalition (BRIGC), which promotes sustainable development practices across BRI projects. Zhang referenced President Xi Jinping’s 2021 announcement of China’s “no new coal” policy, marking a significant commitment to transitioning toward cleaner energy sources.

Dr Khalid Waleed, Research Fellow at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) called for transformative changes to financial and climate policies to address global inequality. Emphasizing the urgent need to tackle economic, energy, and climate inequalities, he advocated for climate financing solutions that avoid increasing debt burdens for developing nations and complement Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The conference also saw the launch of a report by PCI Executive Director, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, titled China at 75: From Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, which features insightful chapters penned by leading China experts. He highlighted China’s 75 years of economic growth and transformation serve as an inspiring model, showcasing how a nation can lift over 800 million people out of poverty, transition from an agrarian economy to the world’s leading industrial powerhouse, and launching pioneering projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).