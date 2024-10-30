Gandapur hopeful of Imran Khan release from jail soon

Neither we believe in deals, nor will opt for any as all cases against PTI founder are fake, says KP CM

Insists Bushra Bibi came out of jail on court orders

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur on Wednesday expressed his confident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will soon walk free from the jail, denying there was any deal for the release of Bushra Bibi from the jail.

“Neither we neither believe in deals nor will opt for any. We derive our confidence from the fact that all cases against PTI founder Imran Khan are fake and politically motivated and except for the two or three almost all the big cases have been overturned the courts”, KP CM Gandapur elaborated while talking to the media.

Without confirming or denying his role in the release of Bushra Bibi, Gandapur said that Bushra Bibi had been released on the court’s order. “She was jailed in fake cases and is out of prison because the court granted her bail”, he insisted, asserting that soon Khan would also be released from jail.

Dispelling the impression that the PTI was against the army and army chief, the KP CM declared that everyone harbouring any such impression must revisit their thoughts and mind that the PTI was neither against the institution of army nor against any individual (army chief), but against the [policies] and simply wanted them to be corrected.

The KP CM said that PTI’s struggle for its rights was not only peaceful but also within the parameters of law and the Constitution. “What want is a thorough and transparent probe into the February 8 elections and May 9 incidents,” he emphasized, adding that such a probe was essential for a strong and sustainable democracy in the country.

There are reports making rounds on social media that Gandapur had played a role in Bushra Bibi’s recent release from jail and that he knew knew Bushra, wife of the PTI founder, would not be arrested in any other case.

Yesterday, the Peshawar High Court granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi for 14 days and sought a report from the FIA on details of cases against the former first lady.

On the hand, KP CM Gandapur on Tuesday accused the federal and Punjab governments of mistreating PTI founding chairman Khan in jail.

In a recent video message, Gandapur claimed that the PTI leader was being denied basic facilities, including electricity and meals, and that his rights were being violated. Gandapur issued a stern warning to the federal and Punjab governments. “If there is any further complaint about the PTI founder’s treatment, we will shut down the entire country.”

He said, “We are counting the days for this government. Soon, we will close down Pakistan to free the nation from this fake government.” The chief minister claimed the federal government had “stolen” the PTI’s mandate and vowed to reclaim it.