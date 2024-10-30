World

Unseen Meghan Markle photo sparks ‘suits’ reunion buzz as King Charles takes Indian spa retreat

By Web Desk

A newly shared, behind-the-scenes photo of Meghan Markle from Suits has sparked excitement on social media, with fans speculating about a possible reunion. The photo was posted by her former co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played her on-screen partner, Mike Ross, in the hit legal drama. Adams shared 10 behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on Instagram to promote his Suits-themed podcast, The Sidebar, co-hosted with actress Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Donna Paulsen.

The post quickly drew fan requests to invite Markle, with one comment reading, “Invite Meghan, please!” Markle left the show in 2018, ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, though she and Adams have maintained a strong friendship since their Suits days.

Meanwhile, King Charles, en route home from his tour of Australia and Samoa, enjoyed a break at the SOUKYA resort in Bengaluru, India. The holistic health destination, which promotes mind, body, and spirit wellness, offered Charles a rejuvenating retreat as he continues treatment for his cancer.

