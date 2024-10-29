Ben Affleck’s post-breakup transformation reportedly leaves Jennifer Lopez frustrated

After his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s recent makeover has left fans talking — and reportedly has Lopez feeling slighted. The Batman actor, 52, has been seen with darker hair, a neater beard, and a more polished look, sparking speculation that he’s refreshing his image since his separation from Lopez, 55. Sources claim that Lopez is frustrated, as Affleck now seems to be embracing grooming habits and lifestyle changes she encouraged during their marriage.

According to an insider, Affleck has taken on a whole new self-care regimen, including hair dye, manicures, skincare, and even dietary changes. These improvements, which Lopez had allegedly hoped for while they were together, now seem aimed at creating his “best self” for a new chapter in his life. The source shares, “J.Lo is upset because it feels like a message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for, but now that he’s single, he’s all in.”

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married soon after, separated in August this year. Affleck’s fresh look and lifestyle have come alongside his return to the dating scene, with recent links to JFK’s great-niece Kick Kennedy. Although Affleck reportedly denies the changes are about his ex, friends say he’s relishing the freedom to make decisions without pressure. Ironically, he now recognizes Lopez wasn’t wrong in wanting him to prioritize his appearance.

As Affleck dives back into single life, Lopez is reportedly watching with mixed feelings, recognizing the irony and feeling that she’s missing out on the benefits of the efforts she once inspired.