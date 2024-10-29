Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on polio team in Orakzai

ORAKZAI: Two police officers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a polio vaccination team in Upper Orakzai district on Monday.

The incident took place in Dabori Badan Kalay, where gunmen opened fire on the vaccination team, resulting in the tragic deaths of the policemen assigned to protect the polio workers.

According to police officials, three attackers were neutralized in a retaliatory operation conducted by the police and security agencies, who swiftly arrived on the scene after the attack. A clearance operation is ongoing in the area to secure it further.

In a separate incident on the same day, another polio vaccination team faced an attack in Darrewal Banda, Kohat. However, the police and vaccination team members managed to escape unharmed, with the attackers fleeing the scene after police returned fire.

These incidents underscore the persistent threats facing polio eradication teams and their security personnel in Pakistan, where efforts continue to ensure both the safety of health workers and the successful execution of vaccination campaigns.