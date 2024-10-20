PTI braces for defection concerns, loses contact with 12 lawmakers as key constitutional vote looms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is reportedly grappling with internal disruptions as it has lost contact with 12 of its lawmakers, including 2 senators and 10 members of the National Assembly (MNAs), just ahead of a crucial vote on constitutional amendments.

Sources within the party confirmed that opposition leader Omar Ayub has been unable to reach 7 MNAs, while PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has lost contact with 2 senators.

The missing lawmakers include prominent figures such as Zain Qureshi, Zahoor Qureshi, Aslam Ghuman, Usman Ali, Riaz Fatyana, Mukhtar Hussain, Chaudhry Ilyas, Aurangzeb Kachhi, Murad Zeeshan Khan, and Aniqa Mehdi.

This development comes amid PTI’s decision to boycott the upcoming voting process for the constitutional amendments in both houses of parliament.

According to an official statement from the PTI Political Committee, the party also intends to protest against any of its members in the National Assembly or Senate who choose to participate in the voting, accusing the current government of lacking moral and constitutional legitimacy to amend the constitution.

In a concerning revelation, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan expressed fears that two of the party’s senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Salim, may vote in favor of the constitutional amendments, directly against the party’s stance.

“I think our two senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Salim, are going to vote against the party policy,” Gohar remarked.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that the draft of the constitutional amendment package is scheduled to be presented before the federal cabinet today (Sunday) for formal approval.

The draft incorporates suggestions from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, following extensive discussions.

On Saturday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence became a focal point of political activity as top figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Balochistan National Party leader Akhtar Mengal, convened there.

After a series of meetings, the National Assembly and Senate sessions were delayed, and the presentation of the constitutional amendments draft was deferred to Sunday.