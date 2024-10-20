Even PTI members grew fed up with Imran’s anti-state stance: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday said that a broad-based consensus on the constitutional amendments is good but engaging with the PTI was a waste of time.

“Imran Khan spent 45 minutes scolding PTI delegation when they went to discuss constitutional amendments”, the provincial information minister claimed while talking to the media.

She pointed out that even PTI members were fed up with the Imran’s anti-state activities.

She emphasized that the country’s administrative and state matters operate under the constitution and laws created by Parliament. No institution, other than Parliament, has the authority to interpret the Constitution at will. She stressed that judicial reforms are urgently needed in the current era and that the establishment of a constitutional court is being implemented according to the Charter of Democracy.

Azma Bokhari added that the constitutional amendments are taking place under the framework established by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto’s Charter of Democracy. She mentioned that the founder of PTI is seeking an NRO in exchange for constitutional amendments, which would not be granted. Despite spending a year in jail, the mindset of the leader of the “Fitna Party” did not change. She concluded that drinking coconut and beetroot juice in jail doesn’t lead to a revolution, and the founder of PTI wishes for another incident like May 9, which will not be allowed to happen again. The Supreme Court’s role is just to issue decisions not clarifications.

