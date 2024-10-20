Abubakar Talha, Bismel win titles as curtain falls on Aitchison College Junior Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Abubakar Talha and Bismel Zia clinched the boys and girls U-18 titles at the Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship 2024 held at Aitchison College, Mall Road here.

In the Boys U-18 final, Abu Bakar Talha, student of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) and sponsored player of SA Gardens, clinched the double crowns in the prestigious event as he first won the U-18 singles title and then doubled it by winning the U-18 doubles title.

In the boys U-18 singles final, Abubakar overpowered Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3 to secure the championship title. Abubakar later teamed up with Haider Ali Rizwan in the boys U-18 doubles final, where they dominated Kashan Tariq and Yafat Nadeem with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 title win.

On the girls’ side, Bismel Zia, being sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills and coached and mentored by renowned coach Rashid Malik, delivered a stellar performance in the girls U-18 final, defeating Romaisa Malik 6-2, 6-3. She thanked Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for his generous support and also expressed her gratitude to her coach and mentor Rashid Malik for his able guidance and training that helped her excel at national tennis circuit.

Bismel Zia’s attempt at a double victory was thwarted in the girls U-14 final, where Hajra Rana claimed the title with a 4-2, 4-2 win. Hajra then dominated Khadija Khalil 4-1, 4-0 in the girls U-12 final to double her crowns. Other notable results included Hassan Usmani’s victory over Umer Jawad, a promising student of Beaconhouse School Defence Campus.

In the boys U-14 final, securing a 6-0, 6-2 win. In the boys U-12 final, Rashid Ali Bachani edged past Muhammad Muaz in two closely contested sets, winning the title by 5-4, 5-4. The doubles finals saw Muhammad Muaz and Muhammad Ayan triumph in the boys/girls U-12 category, defeating Rashid Ali Bachani and M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0, 5-4. In the boys U-16 (Punjab Ranking) final, Abdul Basit won against Amir Mazari 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 (Punjab Ranking) final, Muhammad Ayan edged out M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 7-5.

Omer Zaman of Aitchison College Lahore was the chief guest for the event, congratulating the young athletes on their performances and encouraging them to continue pursuing their passion for tennis. PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik thanked Aitchison College Principal SM Turab Hussain and management for sponsoring this event and hoped that they will continue to support sports especially tennis in Pakistan.