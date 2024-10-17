NATIONAL

IHC cause lists cancelled as judges unavailable due to leaves

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Several judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are currently unavailable for hearings due to illness and other personal reasons, resulting in the cancellation of their cause lists.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb’s cause list has been cancelled after he was diagnosed with dengue fever. Doctors have advised him to take a two-day rest, during which he will not be hearing any cases.

Similarly, the one-week cause list for Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has been cancelled, as he will not be available until October 23. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is also unavailable today, while Justice Babar Sattar is on a month-long leave and is expected to return by the end of October.

In the absence of these judges, Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq are continuing to preside over cases at the IHC.

