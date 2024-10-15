Pakistan-Russia exercise Druzhba-VII kicks off to boost counter-terrorism expertise

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII is the 7th bilateral joint exercise in the counter-terrorism domain between the armed forces of Pakistan and Russia.

The two-week-long exercise commenced on 13 October 2024 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, with the participation of Light Commando Troops from the Pakistan Army and a Russian military contingent.

The Commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exercise aims to refine professional skills through joint training, while also strengthening the historic military-to-military relations between the two friendly countries.

The participating troops are eager to benefit from each other’s expertise and experience.