7th meeting of Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum held

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The 7th meeting of Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was held at Riyadh, KSA on Friday. Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, CGS Pak Army, whereas, Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Defence Minister led the the Saudi Arabian side.

During the meeting, CGS affirmed Pakistan’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The dignitary from KSA acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated further enhancing defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.

In this context, progress of ongoing areas of collaboration was reviewed while new areas of collaboration were also agreed.

