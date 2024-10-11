Successful negotiations pave way for Pashtun National Jirga in Khyber District

PESHAWAR: Negotiations between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the organizers of the Pashtun National Jirga (also known as Pashtun Qoumi Adalat) concluded successfully ahead of the Jirga’s commencement in Jamrud, Khyber District.

Late-night talks led to an agreement that the Jirga will present its demands peacefully. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his support, stating he would personally advocate for the Jirga’s cause to ensure its demands are addressed.

Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar Khan confirmed the agreement during a phone interview, emphasizing that peace, development, and prosperity are shared objectives. He noted that the Jirga has received permission to proceed, provided its participants remain within the law and constitution.

Khan clarified that the Jirga represents the Pashtun people as a whole, not any individual, and highlighted the PTI’s commitment to resolving Pashtun issues peacefully without resorting to violence.

Additionally, he expressed condolences for those affected by recent events in Khyber District and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The negotiations included Chief Minister Gandapur, provincial ministers, district administration officials, and PTI representatives, such as Manzoor Ahmad Pashtin and Haji Samad Khan. The successful outcome has set the stage for the Pashtun National Jirga to move forward.