Punjab govt enforces Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of SCO summit

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for eight days to ensure security during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

A notification from the Punjab Home Department states that all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and similar activities are banned in Rawalpindi for this period.

Additional restrictions include a ban on pillion riding and aerial firing within city limits. Activities such as pigeon flying, drone usage, and laser lights are also prohibited.

The enforcement of Section 144 will remain in effect until October 17. This decision was made at the request of the district administration to maintain law and order and protect lives and property. Law enforcement personnel are exempt from these restrictions.

The SCO summit is set to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the government would not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to disrupt the upcoming SCO summit. Speaking at D-Chowk, Naqvi expressed confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, highlighting their readiness and high morale.

He reiterated that the SCO conference is a top priority, noting that the presence of international delegations in the capital underscores its significance.

