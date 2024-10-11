NATIONAL

Govt set to introduce constitutional amendment bill in NA on Oct 18

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition is expected to present the highly anticipated constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly on October 18.

In preparation for this, the government has restricted its members of parliament (MPs) from traveling abroad until that date, particularly in light of the upcoming 26th amendment.

Furthermore, former MNAs, who were previously de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have been instructed to return to Islamabad by October 17.

Speculation suggests that the ECP may reconsider its earlier decision regarding the de-notification of these MNAs prior to the National Assembly session.

Earlier today, a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari resulted in an agreement on the constitutional amendment.

Previous article
Renowned Pakistani actor Abid Kashmiri passes away at 66
Next article
Successful negotiations pave way for Pashtun National Jirga in Khyber District
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Draft of proposed constitutional amendments received by PTI, confirms Dogar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Amir Dogar confirmed that the party has received a draft of proposed constitutional amendments during a recent committee meeting. He...

SC full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa set for Oct 25

Israel strikes UN peacekeepers’ headquarters in Lebanon, injuring two

Iran declares readiness to defend sovereignty against potential Israel attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.