Govt set to introduce constitutional amendment bill in NA on Oct 18

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition is expected to present the highly anticipated constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly on October 18.

In preparation for this, the government has restricted its members of parliament (MPs) from traveling abroad until that date, particularly in light of the upcoming 26th amendment.

Furthermore, former MNAs, who were previously de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have been instructed to return to Islamabad by October 17.

Speculation suggests that the ECP may reconsider its earlier decision regarding the de-notification of these MNAs prior to the National Assembly session.

Earlier today, a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari resulted in an agreement on the constitutional amendment.