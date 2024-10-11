NATIONAL

Renowned Pakistani actor Abid Kashmiri passes away at 66

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Senior Pakistani actor Abid Kashmiri on Friday passed away here in Lahore, according to media reports.

Family sources stated that he had been unwell for some time, and his daughter confirmed the news of his death.

Abid Kashmiri had a distinguished career, making significant contributions to television, stage, and film. Known for his versatile acting skills, he received widespread acclaim for his performances in hundreds of TV dramas, stage plays, and films.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters. Recently, Kashmiri had returned to Pakistan and made appearances on several TV talk shows, despite being settled in the US. Notably, he received the Nigar Award for comedy for his role in the 1988 film “Bazar-e-Husan.” Some of his memorable TV dramas include “Samundar,” “Suraj ke Sath Sath,” “Teesra Kinara,” “Apnay Log,” and “Lohari Gate.”

