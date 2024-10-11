Imran, Bushra should be allowed family visits: Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja emphasized that PTI founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi must be permitted to meet with their families, calling it a basic human right for inmates to have family visits.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Raja stated that he would appeal to the court to allow Khan to see his sister and doctor, expressing hope that the government would adopt a more humane stance.

He highlighted the importance of consulting Khan on political matters, especially in these challenging times.

Raja condemned the government’s actions, accusing it of undermining the political process and disregarding human rights.

He added that he has been attending court daily, noting that Khan was only allowed family meetings twice during the Toshakhana case hearings.