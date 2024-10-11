Ben Affleck’s insider responds to Jennifer Lopez breaking silence on their divorce

A source close to Ben Affleck has shared how the actor is feeling after Jennifer Lopez publicly discussed their recent divorce for the first time. The couple, who married in July 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance, faced breakup rumors earlier this year, with Lopez filing for divorce on August 20.

Lopez opened up about the split in an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. According to an insider, Affleck wasn’t surprised by her decision to speak out but would have preferred some aspects of their relationship to remain private. “Ben knows she’ll likely talk about the breakup for a long time, given her albums and documentaries about their past relationships,” said the insider.

Affleck reportedly didn’t get a heads-up that Lopez would be discussing their relationship publicly but expected it would happen eventually. “It’s a part of his life, and he knows it will always be there,” the source added. While Affleck would prefer “major details” to stay out of the public eye, he is “OK with however Jen has to handle it.”

In her interview, Lopez shared her feelings about being single again, describing it as “lonely, unfamiliar, and scary.” Without mentioning Affleck by name, she expressed her desire to learn how to be content on her own. “You have to be complete if you want something more complete,” she said, explaining her journey to find happiness within herself rather than through a relationship.

Lopez also noted she is “not looking for anybody” new and emphasized that after 30 years, she is finally understanding that being in a relationship doesn’t define her happiness.