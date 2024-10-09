Joaquin Phoenix finds ‘warmth’ in ‘Joker 2’ controversial climax

Where most of the fans and critics are unhappy with the endgame of Joker: Folie à Deux, Oscar winning actor Joqauin Phoenix, who played Joker, has found warmth in the film’s ending.

The ending scene of Joker 2 that turned out to be the most controversial one and became the talk of the town has now received an appreciation by the man himself.

In conversation with IGN, Phoenix broke his silence on the controversial and said: “There’s a warmth in that [death] scene, which is nice.”

He went on to say: “That’s all that I was thinking about that I was after, is here’s this young man who’s telling me a joke and he’s nervous to tell me the joke, I can tell that he’s nervous, and I’m going to hear him out. And it’s a pretty good setup.”

Joker 2 ending scene has shown Arthur Fleck, who has found guilty for all the murders he committed in the previous film, being killed by another inmate of him at the Arkham Asylum, reported Dexerto.

Director Todd Philips also agrees with the Grammy Award Winner’s thought and says that “I think Joaquin is so beautiful in that scene. It’s such a small nothing. I mean, beyond the death thing.”

He continued saying in support of the scene: “That moment where he’s looking at the kid and he’s kind of giving the kid a polite laugh in the setup. He’s showing appreciation for the comedy and appreciation for putting yourself out there.”

The fans of ‘Joker’ did not have the same kind of positivism as the actor and director of the film had.

Joker: Folie à Deux released in theatres on October 4,2024. It didn’t received the kind of appreciation and applauds the makers were expecting.