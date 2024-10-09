Leonardo DiCaprio labeled Diddy’s favorite guest in viral clip from past parties

Leonardo DiCaprio has been named as one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ favorite party guests in a resurfaced video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). The video, recorded years ago, shows Combs praising DiCaprio as the “number one person” to attend his famous “White Parties,” which were well-known for drawing Hollywood’s elite in the late 1990s. Photos from 1998 and 1999 have also reappeared, capturing DiCaprio and Combs together at a mansion in the Hamptons.

Although DiCaprio was once a frequent attendee, sources close to the actor are emphasizing his desire to distance himself from any association with Combs, who is currently facing serious allegations related to sex trafficking. One source told RadarOnline that DiCaprio is eager to avoid being dragged into the scandal, stating, “He has worked hard to shed his party boy image and is now more focused on his environmental activism.” The source added, “Being linked to Diddy’s parties is a PR nightmare for him, and like many other celebrities associated with those events, he’s actively trying to distance himself.”

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

Combs’ extravagant parties, attended by many top-tier stars, have long been a staple in the entertainment industry. In addition to DiCaprio, big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, and Paris Hilton were regulars at his events. However, there is no indication that these celebrities are involved in any ongoing investigations related to the allegations against Combs.

While DiCaprio was once seen at some of these gatherings, including Combs’ 50th birthday celebration in 2019, sources insist that the actor has had little to no contact with the music mogul in recent years. “Leonardo hasn’t been close to Diddy for a long time,” said a source, downplaying the significance of old photos of the two together. “To assume he’s involved in anything based on photos from decades ago is absurd.”

Their friendship, once highlighted by their appearances together at events like the Democratic National Convention in 2004 and an NBA All-Star game, has fizzled out in recent years, with no known interactions since 2019.