Hailey Bieber says she acts as Justin’s ‘gatekeeper’ amid Diddy drama

Hailey Bieber is making a bold statement amid growing speculation about her husband Justin Bieber’s past relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

On Monday night, the 27-year-old model posted a throwback photo of Justin on Instagram, where the pop star, now 30, flips both middle fingers in the air.

She sees herself as Justin’s “gatekeeper,” especially as their family grows, following the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Shirtless and in board shorts, the image was simply captioned “mood” by Hailey.

The post comes as Justin’s former connection to Diddy faces renewed scrutiny, with resurfaced videos showing a then-15-year-old singer spending “48 hours with Diddy.”

These clips have gained attention as troubling allegations continue to emerge against the embattled rap mogul.

According to an insider who spoke to DailyMail.com, Hailey shared the post to send a message about how she feels in the midst of the controversy.

She sees herself as the protector of her husband especially as rumors swirl around his past relationship with Sean Combs.

A source close to the couple told DailyMail.com that Hailey’s recent Instagram post was her way of expressing how she feels about the ongoing situation, rather than how Justin himself might feel.

Interestingly, the model’s choice of photo—a 2017 shot taken before Justin briefly reunited with his ex Selena Gomez—has raised eyebrows.

“Out of hundreds of photos of Justin giving the middle finger, she chose one from that specific time.”

However, the source hinted that she might be overstepping. “Hailey needs to let Justin act for himself instead of using an image to convey what she feels he should be saying,” they said.

“But the truth is, Justin really has no voice right now, and it’s sad.”