Meghan Markle resumes plans after Prince Harry receives big news from UK

Meghan Markle is seemingly kickstarting after previously-scrapped plans after Prince Harry received major news from UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who marked his milestone 40th birthday last month, received a big pay cheque, tax free, from his late great-grandmother’s trust fund, which she set up back in 1994.

Harry has reported inherited about $10 million from the late Queen Mother and Meghan has seemingly decided to pack their bags for a big move, insiders revealed.

“Meghan was really pushing for a move to Malibu a year ago but then they had to put the brakes on that for cash flow issues,” a source told Closer magazine, adding that with Harry’s inheritance, the plan is “back on the table.”

The source went on to suggest that Meghan “always felt like a big fish in a small pond in Montecito, so it’s only a matter of time before she and Harry make good on her wish to up sticks to leave.”

Recently, British socialite and Meghan’s former pal made a remark about the former Suits actress at charity gala held by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her,” she told The Mail.

The insider suggested that Harry and Meghan’s move to Malibu would ensure that they are not missing out on their connections.

“It would make it a lot easier to schmooze with the sort of people they need to cosy up to for the sake of Meghan’s brand.”

Meghan is currently running on deadline for her brand after she was issued a warning over trademarking her brand name, American Riviera Orchard.

The launch of the brand has reportedly been pushed back further and it remains to be seen if Meghan would be changing the name of her brand.