The rise of digital twins

This season, changes in weather patterns are posing a grave threat to farmers as they grapple with the challenge of harvesting their sesame crops amidst fears of lower yield and lesser profits. This situation highlights the need for advanced farming solutions in Pakistan where technologies like Digital Twins can play a transformative role. The Digital Twin technology virtually replicates physical assets and processes, thus, offering insights into their behaviour and functionality. By creating virtual models of crops, weather patterns, and farm equipment, this technology can help optimise farming decisions, protect crops from unpredictable weather, and improve overall productivity.

Pakistan is primarily an agrarian economy; however, this sector struggles with low productivity due to seasonal changes, which can greatly affect yield. On the other hand, the industrial sector suffers from outdated production methods, which result in reduced output. For Pakistan, the potential of Digital Twin technology is immense for revolutionising these vital sectors, as the global market for Digital Twins is projected to skyrocket by 60 percent annually, reaching $73.5 billion in the next five years.

Although the Digital Twin technology is promising, it has its own set of challenges such as data limitations, difficulties in modelling precision, and resource allocation. Therefore, given the ground realities, a comprehensive analysis of how this technology will impact various sectors in Pakistan is the need of the hour. The challenges Pakistan can face in the agriculture sector whilst implementing the Digital Twin model stem from the vast amount of real-time and high-quality data that is required for the process. Turbulent weather patterns, lack of technological knowledge, and fragile crop health also create impediments for the local illiterate farmers. Moreover, deploying this technology requires significant investment in infrastructure such as sensors for data collection and systems for processing it.

To overcome these challenges in the agriculture sector, the development of a centralised database and weather monitoring system can greatly help mitigate data limitations, by gathering real-time information on soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health. This way, farmers can make better informed decisions and optimise the use of resources for high-yield crops. Furthermore, promoting localised agricultural research and training can also improve smart farming required for tech-savvy agriculture. This shift can lead to higher crop yield, better adaptability, and reduced waste.

In the context of the industrial sector, this technology will reduce downtime, enhance production efficiency, and enable predictive maintenance, making it particularly valuable for industries that rely on ageing infrastructure. However, these initiatives need to be incorporated at the grassroots level for Pakistan to fully leverage the economic potential of Digital Twin technology while minimising associated complexities. Moreover, the lack of expertise and training is a major impediment as the Digital Twin system requires a highly trained workforce. Additionally, high upfront cost for deploying sensors, cloud computing, and installation of data analytics infrastructure puts financial constraints especially upon Small and Medium Enterprises. To mitigate these challenges, targeted incentives can accelerate the adoption of this technology, especially amongst the SMEs. By offering subsidies to businesses willing to invest in Digital Twins, the government can lower the cost barriers and encourage innovation.

While digital twin technology holds immense promise for driving economic growth and transforming the key sectors of Pakistan, its successful implementation faces significant challenges. From data limitations and infrastructural gaps in the agricultural sector to skill shortage and high upfront costs in the industrial sector, these complexities require targeted policy interventions. To overcome these challenges, investment in infrastructure, research, and skill development is required. The path forward demands strategic foresight and collaboration between the government and private sector of Pakistan to ensure that technology becomes a driver of progress rather than a source of complexity

The adoption of Digital Twin technology in Pakistan presents both opportunities and challenges. While this high investment technology has the potential to revolutionise industries, its implementation requires capacity building of human resources. Farmers, already burdened by high production costs and low incomes, may be reluctant to invest in such advanced systems. Moreover, to fully leverage the benefits of this technology, the industrial sector must transition from primarily producing raw materials to manufacturing high-quality finished goods. Therefore, although the rise of Digital Twin has the potential to transform vital sectors of Pakistan, it also introduces complexities, particularly for unskilled farmers and redundant industries which may struggle to adapt to this technological shift.

