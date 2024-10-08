PBC’s Naek sets the record straight on lawyers’ convention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Farooq H. Naek Advocate on Tuesday refuted reports that he had represented the Bar at a lawyer’s convention yesterday.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said that although holding conventions was the lawyers’ right, still PBC’s stance was that the constitutional court should be set up.

“The court will only benefit the country as it will help the Supreme Court decide lots of civil and criminal cases, which have been pending for the last so many years,” he opined.

Naek informed that the federal law minister had sent him and other office-bearers of the Bar the draft of the proposed constitutional amendments, which he had studied in detail. “We have sent our recommendations to the minister, and now it is up to the parliament to include these in the draft or not.”

PBC vice chairman said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy, in which there was a proposal to set up a constitutional court.

Naek said that it was the law ministry’s job to issue the notification for the appointment of a new chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). “I think the appointment of the new CJP will be notified prior to the retirement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.”