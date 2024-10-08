PTI’s Gandapur under fire: Info minister demands accountability for ‘abduction’ claims

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur should tell the people where he had been during the past 24 hours.

A campaign was launched across the country that Gandapur had been abducted, he said, citing the allegations leveled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders against every other institution in the country.

Talking to the media, he denounced the “drama” orchestrated by the PTI on “disappearance” of the CM KPK who brought the PTI workers to Islamabad, fled to the

KP House in Islamabad, and then abandoned them to return to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa covertly.

“The question is very simple that where was he (the CM KP) during the last 24 hours,” the minister said while lashing out the PTI for launching a malicious campaign against the institutions and the individuals during the last 24 hours. He said the CM KP is an “irresponsible person” who did politics over the law and order and tried to damage the image of the country.

The minister asked the CM KP why he left his people and fled from the scene to hide in the KP House and then to run away to Peshawar. The history had no such an instance where a person led a mob and then abandoned them, he said asking the PTI why it created the whole drama.

The minister criticized the CM KP’s attempt to damage the image of Pakistan and destroy law and order, and on top of that for taking the life of a Constable Hameed who got martyred.