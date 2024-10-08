President and PM rally for disaster preparedness on National Resilience Day

ISLAMABAD: National Resilience Day is being observed across the country on Tuesday to express solidarity with the victims of 2005 earthquake.

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have called for focusing on mitigating the impacts of climate change through effective coordination and construction of climate resilient infrastructure.

In his message, the President stressed the need to educate the people about disaster risk management, and mitigation, and actively engage the communities to promote a culture of disaster preparedness.

He said amid the catastrophe of 2005 earthquake our nation displayed an unparalleled spirit of resilience and unity and generously helped the affected people.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the day is a motivation for us to embrace the best practices and implement policies and strategies in various sectors aimed at fortifying our nation’s resilience.

He said Pakistan is facing an immense impact of climate change despite not being responsible for it.

He commended the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its response towards such natural calamities.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam has said the government will continue to take more effective measures for making Pakistan a disaster-free country.

In his message on the occasion of National Resilience Day, he expressed solidarity with the victims of devastating earthquake of October, 2005.

The Minister lauded the exemplary role played by the institutions engaged in the national reconstruction following the earthquake.

Engineer Amir Muqam also appreciated the cooperation extended by the international community following the deadly earthquake.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the National Resilience Day is also being observed to express solidarity with the victims of 2005 devastating earthquake.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for high ranks of the martyrs, the prosperity and development of Pakistan and the early liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the blowing of siren, one-minute silence was observed at all district headquarters at 08:52 am to pay respect to the martyrs.

Quran Khawani, prayer ceremonies, documentary shows depicting events of miseries, pictorial exhibitions, awareness walks, candle vigils, seminars and speech contests are being held in all districts of the state.

All three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio are broadcasting documentaries and discussions on the observance of the day.