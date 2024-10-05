PTI is not, was not and cannot be a political party: Maryam Nawaz

Pays tributes to teachers on Teachers’ Day, terming them real architects of society

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be treated like ‘terrorists’ before it gets too late.

In her statement on X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that what she has always been saying has proved to the world today. “PTI is not, was not and cannot be a political party.

She asserted that PTI is not a political party but a ‘terrorist group.’

“PTI is a terrorist group that repeatedly attacks its own country. The state should treat them as they treat terrorists or else otherwise it will be too late. PTI aims to set the country on fire. It does not deserve any concession or leniency,” Maryam Nawaz posted.

The PTI has ‘trained terrorists’ on the front lines whom it has used to attack the police and the state.

Maryam Nawaz said that no state could tolerate this party that acts like a ‘terrorist group’.

She also shared the photo of a police constable who was seriously injured by stone pelting.

Tribute to Teachers on Teachers’ Day

Meanwhile, in a message on Teacher’s Day, CM Maryam Nawaz said: “I salute all teachers. She said: “Teachers are the real architects of a society.” She highlighted that spreading the light of knowledge and educating the younger generation is a sacred duty.

The Punjab CM said that a teacher does away with the darkness of ignorance with light of knowledge. “A teacher gives a new dimension to human minds through knowledge and arts,” she emphasized.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that teachers who teach with hard work and dedication are real heroes. She added, “Teachers not only teach but impart the art of turning dreams into reality.” She underscored, “Whatever happens today, I cannot forget the role of my teachers.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “We acknowledge the greatness and role of teachers, and are committed to their welfare.” She added, “Teachers! We respect and honor you; in fact, every day is dedicated to your name.”