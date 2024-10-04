China opposes EU tariffs on EVs, urges resolution through negotiation

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Friday expressed strong opposition to the EU’s decision to impose anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), following the EU’s vote in favor of the measure.

MOFCOM reaffirmed China’s firm and consistent stance, stating that China strongly opposes the EU’s protectionist practices, which it considers unfair, non-compliant and unreasonable. The ministry firmly rejects the imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese EVs, it added.

The EU’s proposal to impose definitive tariffs on Chinese-made EVs received the necessary support from its member states, the EU Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) expressed deep disappointment with the vote outcome and voiced strong dissatisfaction with the EU’s use of protectionist trade measures.

“In parallel, the Chamber observed that negotiation teams from China and the EU remain actively engaged in discussions, striving to find viable solutions,” CCCEU said in a Friday statement. It urged the EU to approach the final measures with caution, delay the implementation of the tariffs and prioritize resolving trade tensions through consultation and dialogue.

With 12 member states abstaining, five opposing and 10 in favor, the EU is now authorized to impose steep anti-subsidy duties on Chinese EV imports for five years. However, the commission stated that it would continue negotiations with China to explore alternative solutions that are WTO-compliant, address the subsidies identified in its investigation, and are monitorable and enforceable.

MOFCOM emphasized China’s firm opposition to the EU’s final draft decision but acknowledged the EU’s political willingness to continue negotiations. Technical teams from China and the EU will resume talks on October 7.

China hopes the EU will recognize that imposing tariffs will not solve the problem and urges it to demonstrate concrete actions in fulfilling its political commitments, returning to the proper path of resolving trade disputes through consultation, MOFCOM’s statement added. The ministry reiterated that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the interests of its enterprises.