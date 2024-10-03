Punjab CM orders crackdown on encroachments, illegal sales as RUDA projects progress

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has approved the creation of a special police force to prevent illegal encroachments on land owned by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

In a high-level meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, progress on ongoing RUDA projects was thoroughly reviewed. RUDA CEO Imran Amin provided a detailed briefing on the authority’s plans and initiatives.

The meeting also focused on collaboration with China and other international bodies to expedite the completion of RUDA projects. Special attention was given to advancing the international Twin City project, while CM Nawaz was updated on efforts to expand the forest area in RUDA from 20% to 35%.

Along with the approval for the special police force, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered an immediate halt to the illegal sale of land within the RUDA area, ensuring the project’s integrity remains intact.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Uzma Bukhari, the Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Housing, and other officials.