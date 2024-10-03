Bandits’ facilitators abduct nine from Karachi using false job offers

KARACHI: Facilitators of bandits have reportedly kidnapped nine individuals from Karachi and taken them to the Katcha area, according to SSP Aneel Hyder of the anti-kidnapping for ransom cell.

“The facilitators of dacoits, who work as laborers in factories across the city, have sent these nine individuals to the Katcha region,” SSP Hyder disclosed during a media briefing.

He confirmed that four hostages have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining five abductees. These incidents have been formally reported to the police.

The bandits are demanding over 10 million rupees in ransom for the safe return of the hostages. “They are now also requesting expensive mobile phones as part of the ransom,” Hyder added.

SSP Hyder explained that the facilitators promise the victims good job opportunities and a better future. After handing over the victims to the bandits in the Katcha area, they return to the factories to seek new victims.

He noted that many individuals have been lured into traps through marriage proposals and other temptations, often targeting vulnerable elderly persons. “The most common method is duping victims with promises of marriage proposals,” he stated.