NATIONAL

Punjab impose Section 144 ahead of PTI protest

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore, prohibiting political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, and protests for six days.

According to a notification, the restrictions will be in effect from Thursday until Tuesday, October 8, to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

The notification states that public gatherings could serve as potential targets for terrorists. The Punjab Home Department has issued the official notification for the imposition of Section 144.

This decision comes ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s planned protest in Lahore this Saturday.

Earlier, authorities in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, banning gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

A police statement indicated that high-security zones, the red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, warning that anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.

