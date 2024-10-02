Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spending time together amid divorces, here’s why

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings since August, have been seen spending time together, suggesting efforts to address their differences. According to sources close to the couple, the two are working through their issues for the well-being of their children. A report from ET Online highlights that the couple attended their children’s back-to-school event recently and were spotted during a family outing in Beverly Hills.

Beyond family ties, the pair’s attempts at maintaining a civil relationship stem from shared business ventures and joint properties. Sources reveal that they are carefully navigating the legal aspects of their separation, with both parties striving for an amicable resolution. They are reportedly working with attorney Laura Wasser to settle these matters without unnecessary conflict.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship history dates back to the early 2000s, when they were engaged before breaking up in 2004. After rekindling their romance in 2021, they married in 2022, only for Lopez to file for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in August 2023.