A dangerous distortion of Islamic principles

The Afghan Taliban have imposed a draconian morality law that further suppresses the Afghan people, especially women, who have been living under rigid and exploitative circumstances.

However, this troubling reality calls to mind the historical episode of the khawarij, an extremist group whose radical ideologies as well as actions tore the early Muslim community apart.

Unsurprisingly, the parallels between the khawarij and the Taliban are stark. The khawarij were notorious for their extreme interpretations of Islam, and ruthless enforcement of their beliefs through violence and coercion, which only widened the religious chasm further.

Similarly, the Taliban’s rigid as well as oppressive laws, justified in the name of religion, are not only a grave violation of human rights, but also a rather dangerous distortion of Islamic principles.

Given this, the international community, including the Muslim world, must not remain silent in the face of such extremism. The systematic erasure of women from public life, the suppression of freedoms, and the encouragement of a misogynistic environment are morally reprehensible, and a betrayal of the very values that Islam propagates, like compassion, justice and equality.

It is imperative to remember that true Islamic governance is not about domination and control, but about ensuring the welfare of all members of society, particularly the most vulnerable.

The Taliban’s actions are a stark reminder of the destructive potential of extremism, and it is the responsibility of the Muslims and the global community alike to stand against such oppression, and advocate the rights and dignity of all.

AZEEZ AHMAD ZAI

KARACHI