Midlife crisis in corporate Pakistan

Life is so fragile and unpredictable that you cannot determine your destination in a systematic way. There is the element of fate that moulds one’s plans. But I have often wondered about what could possibly be my next destination.

Of course, the final destination is our eternal abode, but I am talking about my next destination within the context of life on Earth. If you want me to be more specific, I am talking about the middle age phase in the life of a salaried person.

Commercial organisations are ruthless, exploitative, materialistic and selfish entities. They throw off their seasoned employees in the ocean of unpredictability and hardness of life without realising the fact that the last few years in service are the more difficult and sensitive years in the life of these individuals.

Unfortunately, they spend the most difficult time of their life under the rather heavy burden of domestic responsibilities, while the cruel corporate firms operating across Pakistan try to stay away from these experienced professionals who are considered an asset in any civilised and developed country.

The dilemma of one’s current hardship and the prospect of a bleak future ruin one’s life and one starts falling victim to physical and psychological ailments.

On the domestic front, one’s life also becomes miserable, and all these factors accelerate the journey towards the final abode. Knowing the fact that clock cannot be reversed and nothing can be done, the perpetual cycle of repentance and recollection of thoughts of lost job starts, ruining whatever is left in one’s life.

The golden handshake and voluntary separation schemes are nothing but death warrants cloaked in the transitory glow of money. Employees of commercial organisations should never ever accept such offers, or, should I say, the bait, and must continue their job till the age of superannuation. Avoid chasing shadows.

IMRAN MEHMOOD QURESHI

KARACHI