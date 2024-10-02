General Bagheri issues stark warning: Iran prepared to intensify missile strikes on Israel

Iran’s armed forces joint chief of staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, has issued a grave warning regarding possible missile strikes on Israel, threatening that such actions could be carried out with “multiplied intensity” if the Israeli regime retaliates against Iranian territory.

This statement follows Iran’s missile barrage aimed at Israeli military facilities, which Iran claims was a necessary response to what it terms Israel’s “continuous crimes.”

Bagheri characterized the previous two months as exceptionally tough for both the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance. He pointed to recent events, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and international demands for Iran to show restraint amid efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. He remarked, “The last two months were two very difficult months for the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance.”

He accused the Israeli regime of escalating its actions with the support and approval of the United States, declaring, “The criminal Zionist regime increased its crimes with the support and the green light of the United States.”

Bagheri asserted that Iran’s missile operations successfully targeted significant military sites, including the Mossad headquarters and Nevatim and Hatzerim airbases. He noted that while the IRGC’s strikes focused on military objectives, they did not target the nation’s economic or industrial infrastructure, stating, “the economic and industrial infrastructure of the regime was not targeted; their people were not targeted, while this was completely possible.”

He cautioned, “If the Zionist regime, which has reached (the level of) madness, is not controlled by the United States and Europe and wants to continue such crimes or take action against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, tonight’s operation will be repeated on a much larger scale and all their infrastructures will be hit.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that approximately 90% of the missiles launched successfully reached their intended targets. Bagheri warned that continued Israeli aggression would lead Iran to escalate its military responses.

In retaliation for the Iranian strikes, Israel has pledged to respond decisively, with army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stating, “This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that about 200 missiles were directed at Israel, although they noted that only a few citizens suffered injuries, thanks to the effectiveness of the Iron Dome defense system in intercepting multiple missiles.

In light of these developments, global leaders have called for both Iran and Israel to de-escalate the situation. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the expanding conflict in the Middle East, criticizing the ongoing “escalation after escalation” and asserting, “This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

As tensions rise, President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. military to support Israel’s defense against Iranian missile threats, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Iranian attack as “totally unacceptable,” urging worldwide condemnation of such actions.