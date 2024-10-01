Pakistan inaugurates first Space Applications and Research Center in GB

GILGIT: Pakistan’s first Space Applications and Research Center is set to be inaugurated today in Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space and environmental research efforts.

The inauguration ceremony, organized by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will feature Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, as the chief guest.

The event will also be attended by scientists, environmental experts, and students from across the country.

This research center represents SUPARCO’s commitment to expanding the use of space technology and environmental monitoring throughout Pakistan. The facility will focus on critical areas such as glacier monitoring, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and disaster management preparedness. It aims to advance research in glacier dynamics, natural disaster response, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management.

A SUPARCO spokesperson highlighted the center’s potential to foster collaboration among scientists, students, and environmental experts. Through this collaboration, the Space Applications and Research Center in Gilgit-Baltistan aspires to become a leading institution in addressing the region’s most pressing environmental challenges.