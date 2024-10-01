NATIONAL

LHC seeks details on PNI List amid claims of lack of legal standing in travel bans

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has requested the complete record of the Provisional National Identification (PNI) List, which is currently being used to restrict citizens from traveling abroad.

The case was heard by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, following a petition filed by Muneer Ahmed, a concerned citizen.

In his petition, Ahmed argued that the PNI List lacks legal standing, asserting that only the Passport Control List (PCL) and the Exit Control List (ECL) are recognized by law for travel restrictions.

During the hearing, the court inquired whether the individuals on the list were classified as criminals or political figures, and requested the names included in the PNI List. The Punjab government’s lawyer was instructed to submit the complete record within 10 days.

Staff Report
Staff Report

