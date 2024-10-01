Donald Trump Jr. parties with fiancée at Kid Rock’s Nashville club amid affair rumors

Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle were spotted enjoying a lively night out at Kid Rock’s Nashville club, seemingly unfazed by recent reports of Don Jr.’s alleged involvement in a cheating scandal. The couple was seen dancing and singing along during the Red White & Rock event, where they joined Kid Rock, 53, and wrestling icon Ric Flair.

Kimberly, 55, turned heads in a gold shag dress and thigh-high white boots, while Don Jr., 46, kept it casual in tan dress pants, a white button-down shirt, and white sneakers. The couple made their appearance just days after exclusive photos from DailyMail.com surfaced, showing Don Jr. getting cozy with socialite Bettina Anderson during an August brunch in Palm Beach.

Despite the rumors, neither Don Jr. nor Guilfoyle has publicly addressed the alleged affair, though Guilfoyle’s recent social media activity suggests a focus on presenting a united front. She shared numerous photos from their European travels on Instagram, where she posed closely with Don Jr., followed by their appearance at a campaign dinner in Belgrade, Serbia, alongside businessman Slavko Caric. The couple later took the stage together in Romania for the “Trump Business Vision 2025” conference in Bucharest.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been seen together since the scandal broke. Guilfoyle was also spotted accompanying Don Jr. on a trip to the Balkans just days after the news of his brunch date with Anderson emerged. During the Nashville fundraiser, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle appeared to be enjoying themselves, with Don Jr. joining Kid Rock on stage for a rendition of the rock star’s hit song Cowboy.

Witnesses of Don Jr.’s encounter with Anderson in Palm Beach described their behavior as anything but professional, with one revealing that Anderson kissed Don Jr. three times during the intimate brunch. “They seemed totally smitten with each other,” a source told DailyMail.com, adding that Anderson was seen rubbing his thigh under the table.

Don Jr.’s alleged infidelity has been a subject of public attention before. Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with him in the early 2010s while he was still married to Vanessa Trump, the mother of his five children. O’Day stated that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, helped cover up the affair for nearly a decade.

As for Bettina Anderson, she is a registered Republican and has been seen mingling with prominent figures in the GOP, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump’s half-sister, Tiffany. She has also been spotted at Mar-a-Lago, sharing photos from the exclusive resort on her Instagram, which is filled with glamorous snapshots of her in designer outfits at luxurious locations.

For now, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle continue to make public appearances together, brushing off the scandal while keeping their focus on their high-profile engagements.