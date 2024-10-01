‘Political stability in Pakistan hinges on recognising Imran Khan’s influence’

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday emphasized that political stability in Pakistan cannot be achieved without acknowledging the political stature of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, Chaudhry criticized the current political environment, stating that baseless cases are being used to tarnish reputations and escalate tensions.

He noted that the investigation into his case has been dragging on for eight months, accusing authorities of fabricating charges.

Chaudhry warned that political tensions in the country will only escalate following Imran Khan’s recent call, which he believes will further raise the political temperature.

Chaudhry also expressed concerns about the Chief Justice’s management of the Supreme Court, stating that this approach is not conducive to a stable Pakistan. He stressed that trampling over others for political gain will only lead to further instability, emphasizing the importance of Imran Khan’s upcoming call on Friday.

He urged the initiation of a grand political dialogue involving all political parties and the establishment to find solutions to the nation’s challenges. Chaudhry firmly stated that the country cannot function without recognizing Imran Khan’s political influence, adding that two-thirds of Pakistan’s population supports the PTI founder.

Regarding the situation in the Supreme Court, Chaudhry highlighted growing divisions and hinted that the Chief Justice is seeking an extension at all costs, which is exacerbating internal tensions.

When questioned by a journalist about his absence from PTI’s political rallies, Chaudhry responded, “We are present everywhere.”

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Islamabad held a hearing in the corruption scandal related to the Pind Dadan Khan Road project, involving Fawad Chaudhry.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the session, during which Chaudhry appeared with his legal team. The court directed the NAB investigation officer to submit a complete report under the new law before the next hearing, which was adjourned until October 17.