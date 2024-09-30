NATIONAL

Supreme Court releases roster for upcoming hearings with seven benches in action

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Principal Seat has announced the cause list and judges roster for the upcoming week, featuring seven benches for case hearings.

Bench 1: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal.
Bench 2: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Aqeel Abbasi.
Bench 3: Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Athar Minallah.
Bench 4: Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed.
Bench 5: Justice Aminuddin, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Irfan Saadat.
Bench 6: Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Musarat Hilali, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad.
Bench 7: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

The cause list indicates that hearings will include a review petition concerning Article 63-A and a case regarding pensions for retired High Court judges today (Monday). The Supreme Court previously ruled on Article 63-A on May 17, 2022, stating that votes from defector members against party policy would not be counted and that Parliament would determine the duration of disqualification.

Additionally, a hearing on the recounting in NA-37 Kurram is scheduled for Thursday.

Staff Report
