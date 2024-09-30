NATIONAL

SHC orders land vacated for German school to pave way for new college or university

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered provincial chief secretary to get vacated the land belonged to German school in Karachi’s Orangi Town and build a college or university on it.

The court directed the chief secretary to construct a college or university on the land of German School after getting its possession.

The court further ordered to hold consultations with educational experts and representatives of school committee in this regard.

The court directed that relevant committee must take measures to provide alternative land on lease. The Sindh High Court directed the committee to complete the assigned task within three months and submit a comprehensive report to the court.

Petitioner’s counsel Saeed uz Zaman in his petition stated that the land is occupied by the organized mafia who was also getting covert assistance and support from government officials.

It is necessary to mention here that the German School is constructed on an area of around 135,000 square yards.

