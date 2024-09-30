Pakistan activates crisis unit for nationals in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to aid Pakistani nationals and their families impacted by Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Following recent Israeli airstrikes, many Pakistani families found themselves stranded due to suspended flight operations.

“The ministry in Islamabad and the Pakistani embassy in Beirut are continuing their efforts to assist Pakistani nationals impacted by the situation in Lebanon,” Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

“For the last several days, Israeli forces have engaged in unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon, relentlessly targeting civilian population centers, and undermining its stability and security,” the FO spokesperson said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon.”

She encouraged Pakistani nationals impacted by the situation to reach out to the CMU at Islamabad’s landline 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected].

They reported that the land route for exiting Lebanon is closed due to safety concerns in Syria.

Pakistan had issued a warning for its citizens to exit the country on September 26. The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement urging citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon due to the current security situation.

Since Monday, Beirut’s southern suburbs and other regions in southern and eastern Lebanon have experienced heavy bombardment, resulting in over 700 casualties and displacing hundreds of thousands, according to the country’s health ministry.