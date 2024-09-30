KP chief minister to reward top-performing provincial ministers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Monday that provincial ministers who demonstrated outstanding performance over the last six months will be rewarded.

The chief minister had previously stated that the performance of all ministers would be reviewed every six months, with awards distributed to the top 10 ministers. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Chief Minister’s House.

The ministers declared successful include:

Aqib Ullah Khan, Minister for Irrigation (first position) Mena Khan Afridi, Minister for Higher Education (second position) Mohammad Adnan Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs (third position) Mohammad Sajjad, Minister for Agriculture (fourth position) Aftab Alam Afridi, Minister for Law (fifth position) Pukhtooniyar Khan, Minister for Public Health (sixth position) Mohammad Zahir Shah, Minister for Food (seventh position) Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Minister for Cattle and Heads (eighth position)

Additionally, Syed Fakhar Jahan, Special Advisor for Sports, and Abdul Karim Tordhar, Advisor for Industries, were awarded ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Chief Minister Gandapur, along with Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub, will present the awards at the ceremony.