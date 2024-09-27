Opinion

Strengthening Pak-Russia relations

A fruitful visit

Muhammad Zahid Rifat


A country’s foreign policy , is important as it determines the state of relationship with other countries.

The Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam  Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had stated in 1948, prior to  his death owing to prolonged illness,  that “Our foreign policy is  one of friendliness and goodwill  towards all nations of the world, we do not  cherish aggressive designs against   any country or nation.”

In pursuance of this saying , Pakistan  has all along  been maintaining not only good, friendly relations but also taking measures to further strengthen and promote these  with  friendly countries around the world.

Frequent interaction with the top leadership of  friendly  countries  and exchange of delegations for holding important talks to boost cooperation in  different  sectors also, was a key to further strengthening  ties with other countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister  Alexei Overchuk along with a delegation recently paid a two-day  goodwill visit to Pakistan and went through a hectic schedule of engagements, including meetings with the top civil and  military leadership.

After holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar , the Russian Deputy Prime Minister addressed a joint press conference with the host Deputy Prime Minister wherein he quite categorically stated that Russian supports Pakistan’s bid to join BRICS, a group of Brazil , Russia, India, China and South Africa, and also wants to have deeper trade ties between the two  countries. The Russian leader  also discussed  the prospects  for collaboration between  Pakistan and the Eurasian Economic Union which includes  Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Caucasia and Russia and  also discussed the opportunities for implementing a  free trade agreement between Pakistan and these five countries and was looking  forward  to holding  further discussions to finalize such an agreement.

He also  stated that the upcoming  intergovernmental commission meeting  later this year  in Russia will provide an opportunity  to further enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries. He went on to further state that their  goals and visions  for development and economic ties within  the  Shanghai Cooperation Organization  were well aligned. particularly regarding  collectivity, climate agenda, food security, energy transition, and energy security.

 

The visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and host Deputy Prime Minister also held delegation-level talks  during which Pakistan and Russian agree to enhance dialogue and mutual cooperation   in various sectors, including  trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education. The host Deputy PM said that that discussions with his Russian counterpart  focused on expanding economic relations  between the countries,  bilateral trade  had reached $1 billion last year and both countries prioritized expanding  trade ties by addressing  logistical  and related issues and pointedly stated that Pakistan  views Russia as a key player in West South, and Central Asia  and strengthening  mutually beneficial  relations with Russia was also a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister also held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and  COAS Gen Asim Munir and two sides reiterated their commitment  to further expanding  trade and economic ties, besides enhancing regional connectivity to strengthen bilateral relations and also increase defence cooperation.He told Pakistani leadership that his country wanted to improve cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of  food, security, and science and technology.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk along with his delegation also called on PM Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views regarding  further improvement in the prevailing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion reiterated the resolve  that his country  was keen to expand  trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia, Pakistan considered  strengthening of relations  with Russia as an important priority of its foreign policy.

He told the visiting Russian dignitary that he was looking forward to welcoming  his Russian  counterpart  Mikhail  Mishustin to Islamabad next month and also recalled his very fruitful  discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year at the SCO Summit.The distinguished guest on his part characterized  Pakistan-Russia relations as  constructive and mutually beneficial and reiterated his country’s resolve  to have deeper relations with Pakistan.

The host PM also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk   and his host Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. which signifies  the shared understanding  and desire of the two countries  to further strengthen  mutually  advantageous  cooperation in all areas  of shared interest especially trade, investment, IT, agriculture, science and technology and education.

Though the Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit was pf just  two days duration, still it has shown signs of a lot of goodwill and  indications of further improvement and mutual exchanges  as a 75-member strong  Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit Russia in October to further explore  avenues  for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Frequent exchange of leadership and delegations between friendly countries like Russia and Pakistan go a long way in further strengthening and promoting bilateral relations and paving the way for further mutual cooperation in  different sectors for mutual benefits in the coming months and years, if not days and weeks.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat
Muhammad Zahid Rifat
The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) , Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]

Must Read

