Strengthening Pak-Russia relations

A country’s foreign policy , is important as it determines the state of relationship with other countries.

The Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had stated in 1948, prior to his death owing to prolonged illness, that “Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all nations of the world, we do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation.”

In pursuance of this saying , Pakistan has all along been maintaining not only good, friendly relations but also taking measures to further strengthen and promote these with friendly countries around the world.

Frequent exchange of leadership and delegations between friendly countries like Russia and Pakistan go a long way in further strengthening and promoting bilateral relations and paving the way for further mutual cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefits in the coming months and years, if not days and weeks

Frequent interaction with the top leadership of friendly countries and exchange of delegations for holding important talks to boost cooperation in different sectors also, was a key to further strengthening ties with other countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk along with a delegation recently paid a two-day goodwill visit to Pakistan and went through a hectic schedule of engagements, including meetings with the top civil and military leadership.

After holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar , the Russian Deputy Prime Minister addressed a joint press conference with the host Deputy Prime Minister wherein he quite categorically stated that Russian supports Pakistan’s bid to join BRICS, a group of Brazil , Russia, India, China and South Africa, and also wants to have deeper trade ties between the two countries. The Russian leader also discussed the prospects for collaboration between Pakistan and the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Caucasia and Russia and also discussed the opportunities for implementing a free trade agreement between Pakistan and these five countries and was looking forward to holding further discussions to finalize such an agreement.

He also stated that the upcoming intergovernmental commission meeting later this year in Russia will provide an opportunity to further enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries. He went on to further state that their goals and visions for development and economic ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization were well aligned. particularly regarding collectivity, climate agenda, food security, energy transition, and energy security.

The visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and host Deputy Prime Minister also held delegation-level talks during which Pakistan and Russian agree to enhance dialogue and mutual cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education. The host Deputy PM said that that discussions with his Russian counterpart focused on expanding economic relations between the countries, bilateral trade had reached $1 billion last year and both countries prioritized expanding trade ties by addressing logistical and related issues and pointedly stated that Pakistan views Russia as a key player in West South, and Central Asia and strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Russia was also a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister also held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS Gen Asim Munir and two sides reiterated their commitment to further expanding trade and economic ties, besides enhancing regional connectivity to strengthen bilateral relations and also increase defence cooperation.He told Pakistani leadership that his country wanted to improve cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of food, security, and science and technology.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk along with his delegation also called on PM Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views regarding further improvement in the prevailing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion reiterated the resolve that his country was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia, Pakistan considered strengthening of relations with Russia as an important priority of its foreign policy.

He told the visiting Russian dignitary that he was looking forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month and also recalled his very fruitful discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year at the SCO Summit.The distinguished guest on his part characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial and reiterated his country’s resolve to have deeper relations with Pakistan.

The host PM also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and his host Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest especially trade, investment, IT, agriculture, science and technology and education.

Though the Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit was pf just two days duration, still it has shown signs of a lot of goodwill and indications of further improvement and mutual exchanges as a 75-member strong Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit Russia in October to further explore avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.

