PTI-back independent MNA joins PML-N; Bazai denies reports

ISLAMABAD: What is being seen as blow for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI-backed independent MNA Adil Khan Bazai on Friday announced joining the PML-N, enhancing the ruling alliance capacity in the National Assembly to go ahead with its ‘proposed’ constitutional amendments.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Adil Bazai secured the National Assembly constituency from Quetta (NA-262) in the general election 2024.

The development comes at a time when the coalition government struggling hard to muster support in the parliament to pass the proposed constitutional amendments.

After the MNA joining of PML-N, the government alliance now has a total of 215 seats in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, MNA Adil Khan Bazai denied the report on joining the PML-N, stating he was elected as an MNA with PTI’s support and has submitted his affiliation certificate to the Sunni Ittehad Council. He clarified that he had not submitted any documents to join the PML-N.

Adil Bazai further added that false news had been circulating in the media about his joining PML-N for the past several months. He emphasised that he would remain with the PTI.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said that matter of constitutional amendment is under consideration which would be made with consensus of the political parties.

Legal reforms are also essential to provide speedy justice to the people, he added.

In reply to a question about formation of constitutional courts, he said JUI-F leader was also agreed on the establishment of constitutional courts. To another question, he said all the political parties and the parliament are working for rule of law in the country.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help provide speedy justice besides resolve thousands of the cases pending in the courts, he stated.