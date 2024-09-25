Chinese vice premier meets ASEAN leaders attending 21st China-ASEAN Expo

NANNING: Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday met with leaders from Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, who are in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to attend the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

When meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phoc, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China is ready to work with Vietnam in accordance with the strategic direction set by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries to consolidate political mutual trust, enhance the synergy of development strategies, advance infrastructure connectivity, upgrade economic, trade and investment cooperation, cement public support, and push forward the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Speaking highly of China’s great development achievements, Ho Duc Phoc said Vietnam is willing to work with China to push for more results in practical cooperation in various fields to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

When meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers of Cambodia Vongsey Vissoth, Ding said China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance the synergy between the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Cambodia’s development strategies, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as green development and digital economy, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Cambodia, implement more projects that benefit local people, and push the development of bilateral relations to a new level.

Vongsey Vissoth said Cambodia firmly pursues a friendly policy toward China and is willing to work with China to enrich the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework, and join hands to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

When meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Ding noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and China is willing to work with Laos, under the guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation, accelerate the construction of major projects, set a new benchmark for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and work together to advance the process of national modernization.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said Laos attaches great importance to the building of a Laos-China community with a shared future, and is willing to strengthen high-level interactions with China, deepen practical cooperation and push for long-lasting Laos-China friendly relations.